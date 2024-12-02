Visa replaces V.me with Visa Checkout, invests further EUR 200 million in Europe

The company`s European division has revealed plans to continue to support V.me and will invest a further EUR 200 million in the digital wallet service, according to the same source.

To start using Visa Checkout, customers must first create an account and then link multiple Visa, MasterCard, American Express and Discover cards to their account. They will then be able to select the ‘Visa Checkout’ button on participating merchants’ online and mobile commerce websites to pay by providing their username and password.

To offer Visa Checkout, merchants need to copy and paste a few lines of HTML and JavaScript code into their website. Developers will also be able to use a mobile SDK to build native in-app checkout experiences for iOS and Android-based devices.

Over 180 financial institutions and organisations worldwide will offer Visa Checkout to their customers, such as Bank of America, BB&T, BBVA Compass, Card Services for Credit Unions (CSCU), Chase, Citi, ICBA Bancard, Navy Federal Credit Union, PNC Bank, Regions Bank, US Bank and Wells Fargo Bank. Merchants aiming to offer Visa Checkout include Neiman Marcus, Pizza Hut, Staples and United Airlines, as well as existing V.me merchants 1-800-Flowers, Beyond the Rack, Cineplex Entertainment, Jos A Bank, Live Nation, Lululemon Athletica, MovieTickets.com, Newegg, Rakuten.com, Teleflora, Ticketmaster, TigerDirect and Wine Enthusiast.

In Europe, Visa has decided not only to retain, but also accelerate the adoption of the V.me by Visa brand. Thus, the service will be expanded to Germany, Ireland, Norway, Sweden and Italy by the end of 2014. Pilots will also launch in Greece, the Czech Republic and Slovakia in 2015, taking the total number of markets offering the service to 12.

The EUR 200 million investment will support the development of Visa`s European digital payment services. This will include a dedicated retailer adoption programme to increase the 20,000 retailers who already support the V.me by Visa service. This number currently includes merchants such as Leclerc Drive, the leading French retailer in the e-commerce area, PC World and Clarks in the UK, and Merlin.pl and E.Leclerc in Poland.

V.me is a digital wallet service developed by Visa Europe in 2011. The service allows consumers to complete online transactions through an internet browser on a computer, laptop, tablet, or smartphone.