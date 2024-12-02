Visa prepares to open office in Silicon Valley to accelerate ecommerce

The new 62.000 square foot facility, located in Palo Alto, will be a combination of office and collaboration spaces for approximately 300 Visa employees focused on technology research, business intelligence, data security and merchant solutions.

The Palo Alto office is one of several new facilities Visa opened in the last year, including a new technology development center in Bangalore and innovation centers in Dubai, Miami, San Francisco, and Singapore, where clients and partners work side-by-side with Visa payment experts to build the next generation of commerce experiences.

The company has also expanded existing technology development operations in Singapore and Austin. Visa has had a presence in Silicon Valley since the early 1970s and currently has more than 3.500 employees in the San Francisco Bay Area.