Visa partners with NBC to power its newly launched ecommerce platform

This new platform is an extension of Visa’s Olympic Winter Games commerce experience, including the recently announced wearable payment devices, such as payment-enabled gloves, commemorative stickers and Olympic Winter Games pins, all commercially available in South Korea. The wearables allow fans and athletes to complete payments at any contactless-enabled terminal.

Visa is the preferred payment method on the shopping platform, and fans can spend more time catching medal-worthy moments by paying with Visa Checkout.

As home to the Olympic Winter Games, NBC will integrate the platform into on-air prompts and digital channels, directing fans to a new shopping experience that features similar products to what they are seeing on athletes.

The featured gear from the Team USA Shop, powered by Fanatics, the global licensed sports merchandise and official ecommerce partner of Team USA, will include sweatshirts, beanies, mittens, t-shirts, hats and more, and purchases will support the Team USA athletes.

While the platform is now live with apparel available for purchase, the Opening Ceremony will mark the first time the shopping platform will update in real-time, and continue throughout the Games.