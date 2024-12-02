Visa partners with Maxcom to launch mVisa

The new mobile-based payment solution will enable more than 30,000 retailers in Tanzania to accept Visa on mobile payments, as well as 20,000 local agents to conduct cash deposits and withdrawals.

mVisa will help consumers to pay merchants or send money directly from their bank account via their bank’s mobile banking services, as well as enable interoperable deposit and withdrawal services from appointed bank agents.

By integrating Visa on mobile, customers find it more flexible to make transactions online, at physical points of sales or at bank agents, according to the general director of Maxcom Africa.