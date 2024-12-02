Visa partners with banks for cross-border B2B payments

Visa B2B Connect is a platform that is focused on providing banks a fast way to process cross-border business-to-business (B2B) payments. The platform, which was previewed in 2016, uses blockchain technology to route transactions over Visas network from the sending bank directly to the recipient.

To begin testing, the network is currently partnering with international banks such as Commerce Bank (US), Shinhan Bank (South Korea), Union Bank (Philippines), and United Overseas Bank (Singapore).