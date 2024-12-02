Visa partners several financial institutions for mobile payment services

BBVA and Cuscal have launched new issuer-branded mobile payment applications for mobile devices running on the Android operating system. Additionally Banco do Brazil, PNC Bank and US Bank intend to launch similar functionalities in the near future.

To use these mobile payment services, consumers download their financial institution’s mobile payment app from the Google Play store. Following a one-time enrollment process, customers of participating financial institutions who download and install the application will be able to pay in-store with their Visa accounts by waving their Android mobile phone in front of a contactless reader. These functionalities are an integral part of Visa Digital Solutions, a suite of offerings that facilitate payments across a range of internet-connected devices and wearables.

In recent news, Visa has unveiled that it will be rolling out tokenization in Europe, a technology that enables secure mobile payments using various technologies.