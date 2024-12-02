Visa partners Gemalto to launch NFC wristbands at Eurovision

Gemaltos solution for Visa encompasses personalization, packaging and fulfilment of the contactless wristbands, and uses its Allynis Smart Event Platform for the prepaid payment program and event management.

The Visa contactless wristbands will be part of Visa Europes official ESC sponsorship, which will be made available for purchase at the Eurovision Village in Stockholm, Sweden, in the week leading up to the Contest.

Gemaltos integrated solution ensures that Visa will be able to showcase contactless experiences, including shopping without carrying cash or payment cards. The wristbands can be used to make payments at any Visa ready contactless POS terminal in the world and continue to be active after the show is over until 31st October 2016.

The Allynis Smart Event Platform can be employed in conjunction with any payment form factor, including wearables and mobile NFC, and provides off-the-shelf management of payment, data and access rights as well as an extensive portfolio of white label applications.

The solution supports a rich array of features including tap-and-go payments, seamless access management to venues and hospitality areas, and many other value-added applications. It also enables organizers and other stakeholders to implement marketing and loyalty programs that run before, during and after live events.