Visa opens office in Colombo, Sri Lanka to grow digital payments

Sri Lanka is a priority market for Visa in South Asia and one where there is a great opportunity for the growth of electronic payments.

Visa Country Manager Anthony Watson is going to focus on growing the electronification of commerce across the country.

Watson has been associated with Visa since 2009, joining as the Senior Client Relationship Manager handling Visa Processing services in Australia and New Zealand.

In 2011, he moved to Visa’s Singapore office to lead the prepaid product development and infrastructure across Asia Pacific and then headed the Product Development & Strategy for the same region, before his appointment as Country Manager Sri Lanka.