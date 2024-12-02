Visa opens innovation center in Singapore

The facility is the first in a network of new regional innovation centers that Visa is launching globally. The Singapore-based innovation center will provide Visa`s partners with access to Visa APIs and software developer kits (SDKs) available through the company`s Visa Developer Platform. The center will operate as a commercial gateway, helping Visa`s partners build market solutions that extend their services into Asia.

Additional innovation centers will be opened in other regions until the end of the year and in 2017. In July 2014, Visa opened a technology center San Francisco to advance innovation in payments.