Visa, Maybank bring contactless payment wearables to Malaysia

Maybank Visa Payband allows users to conduct contactless payments in a matter of seconds, leveraging on Visa’s payWave contactless technology, at more than 1.000 locations across the country.

The new payment solution would help propel Maybank into the forefront of non-cash and electronic payments. According to a recent study, 95 % of Malaysian respondents said they were more likely to visit a store that accepted contactless payments over one that did not, an increase of 7 % compared with 2014.