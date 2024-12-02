Visa makes signature optional for EMV-enabled cards in North America

Mastercard and American Express have announced that they will stop requiring signatures for EMV-enabled credit cards in 2018. Now, Visa has taken a similar decision. The ongoing migration to EMV chip in North America improves a credit card’s security and makes signature requirements optional.

The changes will also applied to contactless chip-enabled merchants. The move is thought to improve the customer experience at the checkout as it is much faster to make purchases.

The announcement also signals that many merchants have migrated to EMV chip and, now that all major credit card schemes have made signatures optional, it will be difficult to cling on to the magstripe.