Visa, mada roll out new mobile payment app

mada Pay is an Android-based mobile application that enables cardholders to make contactless mobile payments at NFC-enabled merchants throughout Saudi and abroad with KSA-issued Visa cards (credit and prepaid). Visa and mada co-badged (debit and prepaid) cards can also be used with mada Pay.

The mada Pay app features built-in security technology enabled by Visa Token Service and mada Tokenization Platform that replaces card data, including the 16-digit card number, with a “token” (a random number), to protect cardholders’ account information.

During the transaction, the token is selected and submitted into the payment process rather than the actual card information, depending on the type of card and geographical location where the transaction occurs.