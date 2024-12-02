Visa launches Everywhere Initiative in Europe to develop digital payments

Entrants in Visa’s European Everywhere Initiative will have the opportunity to win up to EUR 50,000 to support a development programme with Visa, or through business partnership with Visa’s clients, and potentially have access to Visa APIs, executive mentors and technologists.

In addition to this new European programme, Visa will also continue to host its Everywhere Initiatives in North America, Latin America and Asia in 2017.

Beginning in March 2017, Visa will invite eligible participants in Europe to submit their business solutions that apply to one of the following:

Local Community Challenge: How can digital payment technologies help create products that connect people and enrich local communities?

Regional Intercity Challenge: How can mobile technologies and connected devices transform the experience of intercity travel?

International Travel Challenge: How can new products and services, based on Visa APIs, deliver a more seamless international travel experience?