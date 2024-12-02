Visa launches digital payment service

UAE cardholders can make online purchases from merchants in the US, Canada and Australia that offer Visa Checkout, khaleejtimes.com reports. By summer of 2015, Visa will expand the digital payment service to include UAE-based online merchants.

The UAE is one of 16 countries selected for rolling out the new Visa Checkout service this year. The new system from Visa comes to help online shoppers who face situations like submitting large amounts of information (names, card numbers and addresses) each time they want to complete a purchase online.