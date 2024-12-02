Visa launches Commerce Network to drive merchant sales

Visa Commerce Network is built on electronic payment network VisaNet and can be utilized by merchants through a variety of commerce application programming interfaces (APIs). Visa Commerce Network works by connecting transactions between two merchants. For example, a hotel can provide its customers with offers from local restaurants using Visa Commerce Network, and with cardholder consent, track engagement and even issue rewards. Qualifying purchases are recognized at the point of sale and rewards can be seamlessly applied to cardholder accounts.

Visa Commerce Network was built off of the TrialPay platform, which was acquired by Visa in early 2015 to accelerate the delivery of merchant solutions. To-date, businesses including Dunkin’ Donuts, Regal Entertainment Group, Shake Shack and Uber have successfully used Visa Commerce Network.