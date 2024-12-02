Visa, Klarna partner to boost global ecommerce

The agreement aims to accelerate online and mobile commerce for consumers and merchants across Europe.

Visa’s investment is part of a global strategy to open up the company’s ecosystem and support new partners who intend to streamline purchase experience for consumers worldwide.

Klarna is a Swedish ecommerce company, founded in 2005 in Stockholm, which provides payment services for online storefronts. Currently, it has 60 million customers, serving over 70,000 merchants across the world. In recent news, Klarna was granted full banking license in Sweden.