Visa invests in BillDesk to strengthen digital payments in India

According to the press release, the investment will be subject to necessary statutory approvals and is expected to have no direct bearing on Visa’s existing Indian business.

The minority investment represents Visa’s latest partnership with emerging payment innovators. As a global payments technology company, Visa collaborates with technology and financial services businesses across the world – especially those that have the potential to advance digital payments growth for clients and customers. Previous investments have included Paidy, Behalf, Marqeta, Payworks, Klarna, LoopPay (acquired by Samsung), Square and Stripe, among others.