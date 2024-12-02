Visa, Grasp Technologies partner for corporate travel spend

The partnership will benefit corporate card and travel managers from both small businesses and large enterprises, according to Visa. Grasp Technologies provides insights into travel card usage matched with itineraries from participating TMCs, supporting travel managers enforce their corporate travel policy and accountability of spend.

As a result of Grasp’s experience working with more than 400 global TMCs, businesses can speed up implementation of Visa’s Global CTA (Central Travel Account) Solution, which unifies corporate travel data and provides customised reports to issuers and their clients.

Grasp Technologies is a provider of data management, visualisation, and payment solutions in the T&E industry. It services clients such as corporations, TMCs, governments, financial providers, and other technology providers in more than 100 countries.