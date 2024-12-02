Visa eyes Nigerian mPOS market in 2016

mVisa, which was unveiled in 2015, enables consumers to pay for goods by scanning a QR code on a smartphone or entering a merchant number into their feature phones.

The prerequisite is that consumers need to have Visa accounts, from which their payment is transferred to the account of the merchant.

Mobilewordlive.com mentions Diamond Bank is one of the Nigerian financial institutions interested in offering mVisa.

Currently, mVisa is available on the Axis Bank Mobile Banking App, Bank of Baroda M CLIP App, Bank of India mVisaApp, Pockets by ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank PayZapp and State Bank Anywhere App.