Visa expands real-time funds disbursements capabilities in Canada

Peoples Payment Solutions, in working with TELUS Health and Payment Solutions, will be among the first companies in Canada to leverage the business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) solution to better serve their customers with quick, simple and secure payments.

Fund disbursements represent a major opportunity in Canada. Recent research by the Aite Group estimates that funds disbursements to consumers and small businesses to be an approximately UAS 1.1 trillion CAD opportunity. The study also found that 62% of consumers and 96% of merchants would be likely to opt in for a real-time payment method if it were available.

Once in market, Peoples Payment Solutions and TELUS Healths Health Benefits Management platform, powered by Visa Direct, will enable push payments directly into a customers Visa debit account in real-time.