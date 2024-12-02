Visa Europe teams up with 15 IPSPs to promote V.me to retailers

As a result, Visa expects many more retailers to have access to V.me and be able to process transactions by the end of 2014.

The new IPSPs across Europe include First Data, Pensio, Capita Software Services, The Logic Group, Sage Pay, CreditCall, FIS, Verifone, eCard, Dotpay, Worldline, Atos subsidiary in e-payment services, Payline by Monext, Payzen by Lyra Network, Paybox (Point VeriFone), Be2Bill (Rentabiliweb).

There are 470 million Visa cards in Europe while EUR 1 in every EUR 6.75 spent in Europe is on a Visa card. Almost 80% of Visa Europes business is on debit cards and, in the year to December 2012, over EUR1 trillion (1.05 trillion) was spent on Visa debit cards. Annual online spending on Visa cards in Europe topped EUR 200 billion (EUR 212 billion) for the first time in this period and now accounts for more than 20% of Visa Europe’s processed business.

V.me is a digital wallet service developed by Visa Europe in 2011. The service allows consumers to complete online transactions through an internet browser on a computer, laptop, tablet, or smartphone.

Visa Europe is a payments technology business owned and operated by member banks and other payment service providers from 37 countries across Europe.

In February 2014, Visa Europe’s initiative to reduce credit-card fees was accepted by European Union regulators.