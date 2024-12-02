Visa Europe predicts fourfold growth in the UK contactless payments

The card scheme said Visa contactless card transactions increased fourfold year-on-year in the UK in the 12 months to September 30, to GBP 461.6 million from GBP 96.7 million. Overall spending with UK Visa credit, debit, commercial and prepaid cards increased by 9.2 % year-on-year to GBP 445 billion in the year to September 30.

Visa Europe also added that in Europe, contactless payments are available in twice as many countries as in January 2013 and the contactless transactions have nearly tripled while terminals almost doubled.