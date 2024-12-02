Visa Europe partners with Computop to implement the digital wallet V. me by Visa

As part of the strategic partnership, Computop will be in charge of the technical integration of V.me by Visa as an online payment solution for German ecommerce retailers. Furthermore, Computop will implement V. me by Visa in the ecommerce shop systems. Thereby, standard applications of Visa’s payment solution will also be available to small and mid-sized merchants.

Additionally, Visa and Computop will cooperate in terms of marketing, public relations and sales. Ralf Gladis, founder and CEO of Computop, has claimed that the company will be in charge of technically implementing V. me by Visa, as well as drive sales and that, via the partnership, Computop we be allowed to offer its ecommerce clients potential access to 500 million Visa cards in Europe.



V.me by Visa is a digital wallet which can be used throughout Europe. It was developed by Visa Europe and is offered to consumers by their bank. It allows consumers to include their debit and credit cards from various issuers in the digital wallet. The wallet can then be used to pay while shopping online. To do this, cardholders log in with their V.me by Visa username and password and choose the card they would like to use to make the payment.

Entering the card details is not necessary. The payment process is completed with three clicks. V.me by Visa will also reduce the frequency of cart abandonment during check-out. The digital wallet is accessible with any browser, via PCs, laptops, tablets or smartphones. In addition, using V. me by Visa as a payment method prevents card details to be accessed by the retailer.



Visa Europe has already signed contracts for V. me by Visa with 14 other Payment Service Providers, such as First Data, AltaPay and Worldline. Throughout Europe, there are 40,000 retailers which accept payments with V. me by Visa including Currys, PC World and Clarks in the UK, merlin.pl and E.Leclerc in Poland, Ticetea and PC Componentes in Spain, as well PMU and Leclerc Drive in France.

In Germany, nine of Visa Europe’s member banks have started pilot projects that enable their employees to make live transactions using V. me by Visa. In Germany, the digital wallet is scheduled to be available to bank customers by the end of 2015.