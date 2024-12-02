Visa Europe Collab innovation hub set to redefine digital payments

In 2015, Visa Europe Collab aims to take a minimum of 20 ideas through its 100-day innovation funnel, from initial scoping and qualification, through market testing and design to proof of concept. Of those completed proofs of concept, the best new validated and commercially viable services will be handed back into the main body of the Visa business where they’ll be materialised into viable services that can be rolled out to Visa member banks, retailers and consumers across Europe.

Visa Europe Collab’s range of partners includes design agency Seren, Cass Business School, and accelerator Digital Catapult. Initially based in London, UK, Visa Europe Collab will shortly open in other innovation hotspots, including Tel Aviv and Berlin. Operating out of London’s Tech City, Tel Aviv and Berlin, Visa Europe Collab brings together an international community of partners and innovators, to identify new ideas in payments, and help develop them into commercial reality.