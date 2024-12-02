Visa Checkout to cover 16 markets in 2015

Visa Checkout is to cover Argentina, Brazil, Chile, China, Colombia, Hong Kong, Peru, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Singapore, South Africa and UAE, besides Canada, US and Australia, the three markets where the services was first launched in July 2014.

Consumers in newly-enabled markets will first be able to use Visa Checkout to buy from merchants in the US, Australia and Canada that accept Visa Checkout and have the ability to process shipping internationally. As the rollout continues, select markets will begin to incorporate issuer, merchant, acquirer and channel partnerships to support local commerce with Visa Checkout. Visa will also launch localised Visa Checkout websites for many of these markets.

Over three million Visa Checkout accounts have been created to date, and Visa Checkout merchants see a 70%+ average conversion for existing users making a purchase. Visa Checkout is an online service from Visa that enables computer, tablet, mobile phone conducted payments. Consumers store their shipping and payment information in an account with Visa once, and they never have to re-enter it again when shopping online at merchants who offer Visa Checkout. When a user sees the Visa Checkout button as a payment option, they log into their account, enter their username and password and click a button to complete the purchase.

Visa is a global payments technology company that connects consumers, businesses, financial institutions and governments in more than 200 countries and territories to make electronic payments.