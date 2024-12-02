Visa Checkout launches in Singapore

Visa Checkout allows Visa customers to save their personal details, including credit card number and address, in an online account. Thus, they are able to make online purchases just by using their username and password.

Visa Checkout is currently accepted at a wide range of online retailers in Singapore including Golden Village, Spizza, Cold Storage, Guardian, Giant, Aviva and ComGateway. More retailers across a variety of industries, including online travel agency Zuji and supermarket chain NTUC FairPrice, will be coming onboard in the next few months.

Banks including ANZ, Bank of China, Citibank, DBS, ICBC, Maybank, OCBC, Standard Chartered Bank and UO are also registered with Visa Checkout. Since its launch in 2014, Visa Checkout has acquired more than 10 million users and onboarded over 240,000 businesses and 600 financial institutions in 16 markets worldwide.

A Visa survey showed that two in three Singaporean shoppers have abandoned a purchase because it took too much time to complete the payment process or it was too cumbersome to enter their personal details. Visa Checkout aims to reduce the number of steps required to complete a purchase online.