Visa Checkout expands global availability with new merchants, issuers

The expanding list of merchants will continue to make it easier for consumers to buy everything they need online, on any device, using Visa Checkout. The newly signed merchant partners by country include Best Buy, Barnes & Noble, Barnes & Noble College, Cle de Peau Beaute, delivery.com, EllenShop.com, JustFab, LivingSocial, Shiseido, ShoeDazzle, Shutterfly, Sport Chalet Mobile, StudentUniverse, Under Armour, Taco Bell, Title Nine and zulily and many more global merchnats and issuers.

In addition to the range of new, global merchants, more issuers around the world are also offering Visa Checkout to their customers to enable online shopping from anywhere. This is especially true in China and UAE, where consumer demand for overseas goods continues to grow, and issuer partners now include China Merchants Bank, Shanghai Pudong Development Bank, China Everbright Bank, Bank of Guangzhou and The Card Center, and China Minsheng Banking Corp. Ltd.

As of August 10, 2015, China Merchants Bank (CMB) and Shanghai Pudong Development Bank (SPDB) are the first two issuers in the world who have launched Visa Checkout’s mobile app online, provisioning within their banking apps, providing their customers with an easy way to enroll in Visa Checkout for shopping online at overseas merchants.

Visa Checkout will launch several new global co-marketing campaigns with merchants in the near future, ranging from consumer promotions to social media campaigns and sponsorship marketing. Merchants that have previously partnered in successful promotional campaigns include Dunkin’ Donuts, Fandango, Gymboree, Pizza Hut, Virgin America, Williams-Sonoma and zulily in the US, Cineplex Theatres and Indigo Books & Music in Canada and Freedom Pizza in the UAE.