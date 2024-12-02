Visa Checkout expands footprint in 6 new markets

Visa Checkout allows its customers to save their personal details, including credit card number and address, in an online account. Thus, they are able to make online purchases just by using only their username and password.

Since its introduction in 2014, Visa Checkout has launched in 16 countries, with usage growing to more than 11 million consumer accounts and acceptance by more than 250,000 merchants. In 2016, the service will reach a total of 22 markets around the world, including Australia, Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Peru, Singapore, South Africa and United Arab Emirates.

