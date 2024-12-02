Visa Checkout added to Starbucks and Walgreens

The digital wallet, introduced in 2014, is similar to PayPal in that it lets users store credit card information to pay at checkout with online retailers. Shoppers can store their Visa card information in the wallet and those of its credit card rivals, MasterCard, American Express, and Discover.

Visa said that its service sees a 51 % higher conversion rate when compared to customers using a merchant’s traditional online checkout of directly inputting credit or debit cards.

According to Visa, Walmart will also add Visa Checkout later in 2016.