Visa certified Worldline to run in-house its cloud-based payments solution

This solution enables issuers to provide their clients with Visa payWave on their Android mobile NFC phones with embedded HCE (Host Card Emulation) technology. These transactions will be accepted on all Visa enabled contactless terminals around the world.

Worldlines solution is digitalising payment credentials and provisioning them into Android mobile devices. It also manages authentication of user identity and storage of credentials into the Digital Wallet (using components of its own in-house developed and hosted solution named WL Trusted Authentication).

The main benefit for banks is the integration of Worldline solution within their issuing systems and their existing mobile applications. Worldline also offers a white label stand-alone mobile application.

