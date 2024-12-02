Visa Canada and Finn AI collaborate to expand artificial intelligence banking

This collaboration will see the Canada-based fintech use Visa Developer Platform APIs to upgrade their conversational AI technology to provide a more personalized experience for banks to interact with their customers, including re-imagining the travel experience for cardholders.

For example, a customer could chat with a virtual assistant and follow an easy, intuitive process to ensure their cards are optimized while they are travelling; from turning on travel notifications before departing, retrieving foreign exchange rates while at the airport, and locating the nearest ATM at their destination. A customer could even disable a misplaced card to ensure protection against fraudulent transactions through a simple, natural conversation.

Finn AI is an AI-powered virtual assistant built for personal banking and finance.