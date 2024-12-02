Visa, Borderfree team up to boost Middle East online shopping

Visa has partnered with almost 40 banks in the region to offer cardholders of participating banks duty-free and free international express shipping of goods purchased in excess of USD 100.

Borderfree is an international cross-border ecommerce solutions provider, operating a technology and services platform to expand globally and transact with more than two billion potential customers in more than 100 countries and territories and more than 60 currencies worldwide.

In recent news, MasterCard has extended its agreement with Borderfree. The agreement consists in providing payments for Southeast Asia customers that shop online from selected US merchants.