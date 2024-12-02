Visa and SM partner to enable contactless payments

We look forward to seeing more Filipinos embrace it and helping to accelerate the use of electronic payments in the country, Stuart Tomlinson, Visa country manager for the Philippines and Guam, said during the partnership launch in Makati City on Thursday.

Tomlinson said Visas partnership with SM could boost the Philippines adaption of a cashless payment ecosystem.

Around 5,000 contactless terminals for Visa cardholders will be established across 59 SM Stores in the 68 SM malls across the country.

Visa is also looking into partnering with other large retailers in the Philippines.