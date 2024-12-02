Visa and First Data partner on EMV common debit solution

The collaboration between these two payments providers on the license agreement is set to help to enable the development of regulation-compliant debit EMV solutions using a common Application Identifier (AID). First Data’s STAR Network is set to use PIN and no CVM functionality on the common AID to enable different types of debit transactions on its network, including PIN, PINless and signature cardholder verification methods.

In recent news, Alpha Bank and Vodafone in partnership with Visa Europe and First Data have launched Tap n Pay, a mobile phone application for contactless payments in the Greek market.