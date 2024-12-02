Visa and Airtel extend mobile payments to seven African countries

Visa and Airtel will build on the existing functionalities of Airtel’s mobile money service, allowing subscribers to use their Airtel Money account to pay in stores and online wherever Visa is accepted. Additionally, customers can withdraw money and make payments from their Airtel Money account using their Airtel Money Visa companion card.

In addition to everyday Visa transactions in stores, online and at ATMs, Airtel Money can also be used to make micro-payments, conduct fund transfers, purchase airtime and pre-paid electricity, plus internet bundles.

Visa and Airtel have already launched an Airtel Money Visa Card in Kenya and will roll out services in other markets starting in early 2015.

Bharti Airtel is a global telecommunications company with operations in 20 countries across Asia and Africa.

In recent news, Visa has partnered with several financial institutions around the world to provide mobile payment services.