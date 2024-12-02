Virtual Piggy teams up with European Games Group

Virtual Piggy promotes financial management while empowering youth under 18 to make purchasing, saving and other money management decisions for themselves, within the boundaries setup by parents. Virtual Piggy is a family wallet, available online or via mobile.

European Games Group is a worldwide distribution and commercialization partner for independent game developers, providing the cash and manpower necessary to scale up games in all relevant markets. Games Group currently markets 6 games with a total of more than 16 million players.

In January 2014, global provider of payment and risk services WorldPay has entered into an agreement with Virtual Piggy, to integrate the latter’s youth payments technology, dubbed Oink.