Virtual Piggy partners WorldPay

The alliance will bring the youth payments technology to the WorldPay merchant network and enable integrations into teen focused retail websites and shops. Oink is a COPPA-compliant payment technology designed to allow retailers and game publishers to reach under 21 consumers.

Virtual Piggy promotes financial management while empowering youth under 18 to make purchasing, saving and other money management decisions for themselves, within the boundaries setup by parents. Virtual Piggy is a family wallet, available online or via mobile.

The WorldPay payment processing platform is used for in-person credit and debit transactions, online and mobile payments. WorldPay supports international e-commerce expansion strategies by offering global acquiring licenses and a portfolio of over 200 payment types.

In recent news, WorldPay has integrated its payment services with the electronic payment processing platform of Delego, a global supplier of SAP integration software for processing electronic payments.

