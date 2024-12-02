Virtual Piggy partners SafetyPay to expand Oinks reach

SafetyPay`s technology enables consumers to shop online paying directly from their bank account in their local currency and, at the same time, allowing them to purchase merchandise from anywhere in the world.

Oink is a payment technology designed to allow retailers and game publishers to reach under 21 consumers in a legal manner compliant with the FTC and other international regulations. The technology serves as a digital family wallet that is available online or via mobile and allows parentally controlled transactions.

Virtual Piggy is the provider of Oink, an ecommerce solution that enables children and teenagers to manage and spend money within parental controls. It enables parents to teach financial management through the use of a family wallet. The technology company delivers online security platforms designed for the “Under 21” age group in the global online market, and also enables online businesses to function in a manner consistent with the Childrens Online Privacy Protection Act (COPPA) and similar international childrens privacy laws.

SafetyPay is a real time online-banking payment solution that enables consumers to shop from merchants worldwide and pay directly from their bank account in their local currency. The SafetyPay solution is available in the US, Europe, Canada and Latin America.