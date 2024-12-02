Virtual Piggy partners gaming companies for payment solutions

In addition to Ubisoft, Oink has entered agreements with the following gaming companies: OnNet, Woozworld, WarGaming and Crytek.

Following the alliances, Oink will be the official payment option for teens when it comes to purchasing games, additional gameplay and downloadable content for console, computer and wireless games.

In addition, Oink has revealed plans to roll out game-specific deals in Q3 and Q4 2014.

Virtual Piggy is the provider of Oink, an ecommerce solution that enables kids and teens to manage and spend money within parental controls. It enables parents to teach financial management through the use of a family wallet. The technology company delivers online security platforms designed for the Under 21 age group in the global online market, and also enables online businesses the ability to function in a manner consistent with the Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act (COPPA) and similar international children’s privacy laws.