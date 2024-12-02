Vipps and ePassi announce European smart payments partnership

Vipps is a smart payment service based in Norway, with over 3.1 million users. Over 100 Norwegian banks own Vipps AS, a company providing services within payments and identification. ePassi is a Finland-based provider of mobile payments, with nearly 800,000 Finnish users.

The partnership will provide upgraded payment solutions to the existing 4 million app users when they travel, with the parties involved aiming to extend this to other European countries in due course. Vipps and ePassi created this partnership using the Alipay QR code standard as they prepare to roll out QR code payments for their users across their respective markets.

As part of the announcement, Vipps has also marked its roll out of Alipay in Norway, beginning in Bergen and then extending this to more key locations across the country. Vipps is planning to introduce the QR code scanning feature to its own users in Norway during the first half of 2019. Merchants who want to offer Alipay payments to customers from China can contact Vipps regarding this option.