Vipera, Mastercard partner to deliver SME Pay solution

SME Pay is a mobile payment solution which helps small businesses manage their finances wherever they are, in real time. It allows owners to control spending by setting conditions of use on their staffs Mastercard business cards. This covers things such as in-store payments, ATM withdrawals, and online purchases.

The solution is aimed at helping small business owners manage their business spending and improve the cash flow. The staff will no longer have to handle cash, spending being controlled.

