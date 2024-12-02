Vietnamese e-shoppers spent nearly USD 3 bln in 2014 - report

Moreover, Black Friday online sales accounted for USD 7 million, according to a report issued by the national ecommerce agency VECITA, channelnewsasia.com reports. However, Mr Mai Hoang Phuong, partner at Seedcom, a venture capital company supporting a cluster of 12 ecommerce and retail companies is impressed by this figure because the figure estimated by his company is around USD 1 billion.

Seedcom is behind ecommerce businesses like marketplace Tiki.vn, call-centre platform Firefly, and Giao Hang Nhanh (GHN), a logistics start-up that delivers 10,000 packages a day on average.

VECITA clarified in an e-mail, cited by the source, that its USD 2.97 billion estimate was not derived from company sales revenues, but based on Vietnamese internet users. From the survey, VECITA estimates that the countrys online shoppers spent an average of USD 145 in 2014.

The total online sales for 2014 was then calculated by looking at the population of Vietnam’s 90.7 million people who have internet access (39%) and the proportion of internet users who shop online (58% of those who have internet access). VECITAs report was based on a survey of 900 Vietnamese internet users.