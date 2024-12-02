Vietnamese e-shoppers complain about online payments issues

Moreover, experts have said that these impending issues during teh checkout are hindering ecommerce development, vietnamnet.vn reports. Customers often experience situations in which banks inform customers that transactions have been successfully made, but sellers say they have had not received any order. As a result, customers have to wait many days to get money reimbursed.

In other cases, customers are unable to place orders although there is still money in their e-wallet, because the system reports payment errors. Some cardholders say they have been astonished when receiving notices that their money were deducted from bank accounts, even though they had not made any online transactions. Still, they have to spend time to lodge complaints to banks.

A senior executive of a large joint stock bank in HCM City, cited by teh source, confirmed that problems may occur with any links in the process, from the payers’ banks, card switching units to suppliers’ banks. He said even a fiber cable break could affect transmission quality, thus interrupting transactions.

An information technology expert said that, to develop online payment infrastructure, banks need to shift from old transaction models to a modern banking model – with commercial services available on the internet. This will allow customers to place orders and make payments online. This means that banks, e-wallet and payment portals will have to work together to ensure ‘seamless connections’, so that customers can complete transactions simply, the source cites.

In addition, it is necessary to build a database and network base strong enough to process transactions. Huynh Trung Minh, a renowned finance expert, noted that the problems were all unwanted by service providers, and that all banks have made heavy investment in the IT system to ensure smooth services. However, the explanation has not satisfied consumers. They would rather make payment in cash than feel anxious about online transactions, the source cites.