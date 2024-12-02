Vietnam, Laos develop cross-border trade initiative

In 2013, bilateral trade reached USD 1.25 billion, up by 27%, as compared to 2012, according to Vietnam News Agency (VNA), cited by bernama.com.

The figure hit USD 888 million during H1 2014, an increase of more than 33%. It is expected to reach USD 1.5 billion by the end of 2014, and USD 2 billion by 2015.

The ministers have said the 2 governments need to devise more incentives and invest in the development of joint border markets.

