Vietnam Eximbank partners Wirecard for mPOS solution

The new service to accept card transactions via smartphones or tablets is called ‘Eximbank`s mPOS’. It enables small and medium-sized enterprises to provide MasterCard, Visa or JCB card payments. The service includes card readers for magstripe and EMV-chip, an application with transaction overview, the terminal management as well as the operation of the mPOS payment gateway.

Eximbank product ‘Eximbank`s mPOS’ targets various companies such as insurance agents, collection service upon delivery, power or water companies, taxis, fast food restaurants.

Wirecard is an international provider of electronic payment and risk management services. Worldwide, the Wirecard Group supports over 12,000 companies from various industry segments in their efforts to automate their payment processes and minimize cases of default.

In recent news, Triumph International, a manufacturer of lingerie and underwear, will prolong collaboration with Wirecard.

