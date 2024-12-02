Vietnam: Eximbank, Banknetvn partner for extended payment services

Customers can now use Eximbank domestic credit cards (Eximbank V-TOP) to shop on nearly 200 websites of 76 ecommerce providers in Vietnam, thanhniennews.com reports.

Customers only need to register from Eximbank’s online payment service at transaction points, via internet banking for sending text message “EIB ECOM [16 card digits]” to 8149.

Eximbank domestic credit cards also enable online shopping besides basic functions like cash withdrawal, money transfer or online payment for utility bills.