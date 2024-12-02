Vietnam: e-payment usage gains trust among consumers

The main findings indicate that 53% of the interviewees believe that the smartest way to deal with money is by use of credit cards, as compared to debit cards and cash, which were mentioned by 38% and 30% of respondents, respectively.

Credit and debit cards share equal status in relation to consumer’s trusted means of dealing with money, according to the results of the 1,200 interviews conducted in Ha Noi, Hai Phong, Da Nang and HCM City. In addition, 42% of respondents felt safe carrying credit cards, while only 20% felt safe carrying cash. Around 19% felt vulnerable while carrying cash and 4% felt vulnerable carrying credit cards. Also, 4% of the population within the four cities mentioned above own credit cards, whereas the rate for debit cards stands at 42%.

In January 2014 Xoom, a US-based digital money transfer provider, has launched its money transfer service to Vietnam.

