Vietnam: 90 percent of e-shoppers used smartphones to search for information

Moreover, 50% used their devices for at least 15 minutes per visit to websites, Le Duc Anh, member of E-Commerce and Information Technology Agency under the Vietnamese Ministry of Industry and Trade, claims citing a number of reports.

The Vietnam E-commerce Index 2014, released recently by the Vietnam E-commerce Association, also revealed that 36% of the country’s population owned smartphones. There has been increasing mobile phone usage, with the percentage of daily internet access via smartphones reaching 76%, which was much higher than the percentage of access through PCs and laptops, which stood at 59%. Meanwhile, just under 15% of Vietnam’s companies have developed mobile websites.

According to Hoang Anh Viet, a representative from Lingo, an online store, figures indicate that, in 2012, up to 90% of the access to the store’s website was conducted through desktop computers, but now that percentage has decreased to about 50%, coupled with increasing mobile traffic, rising from 17% in 2013 to 40%. However, Viet revealed that only 23% of online orders were conducted via mobile phones, as user experiences with mobile websites remained limited.