VietinBank to issue Diners Club cards in Vietnam

The bank will issue Diners Club cards as both standard and contactless cards, catering for the rapid growth of contactless terminals in the country.

The agreement marks a new step for the diversification of products in the card market in Vietnam, providing a new modern payment tool for customers to choose.

VietinBank has collaborated with Compass Plus since 2009, using its TranzWare suite of solutions. VietinBank has a domestic network comprising of 155 branches, over 1,000 transaction offices and operates two branches in Germany, one wholly-owned subsidiary bank in Laos, and one representative office in Myanmar.