Videotron partners Desjardins to roll out NFC payments

Videotron customers can pay up to USD 100 through contactless payment with Desjardins Visa cards. The company states that if any customer lacks an NFC-enabled SIM card, they can pick one up for free at any Videotron outlet.

Desjardins is a large credit unions association in North America, and launched its mobile payments solution in September 2014. The association is currently offering only its own mobile payments app to its customers, refraining from Apple’s contactless payment solution, according to mobilesyrup.com.

In its FAQ the credit union association states, “We will continue to monitor the evolution of Apple Pay in Canada to assess the possibility of making this service available to Apple users, as our goal is to expand the service to as many Desjardins members and clients as possible.”